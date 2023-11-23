'Such a warm and wonderful night', Priyanka Chopra receives rousing welcome in NYC | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most talented and sought-after actresses just in India but globally. The desi girl has often been seen celebrating important occasions and festivals with her friends. She recently received a rousing welcome in New York from her friends and she was seen celebrating Thanksgiving with them. Anjul Acharia shared a couple of pictures with the actor as they hung out with NRI friends. Along with the series of pictures she wrote in the caption, "Love it...Vía @anjula_acharia We had such a warm and wonderful night hosting our girl @priyankachopra being in town with friends and family @humaabedin @kellyripa @instasuelos @kalpenn @sarita__choudhury @jaysean @tharanatalie furhan_ahmad

Priyanka who was looking elegant in a black outfit posed for a group pictures with American TV host Kelly Ripa, Kama Sutra actor Sarita Choudhry, singer Jay Sean and actor Kal Penn. Anjula also clicked a picture with the actress. As soon as the pictures were dropped, fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "So nice to see her after sooo long". Another user wrote, "That's what friends are for!. Nice to have get together sometime especially Thanks Giving. Priyanka looks happy.". "They are so sweet. They hosted Priyanka Chopra", said the third user.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the rom-com Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She was also seen in the American spy action thriller series Citadel, alongside Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and others.She will star opposite John Cena and Idris Elba in Ilya Naishuller’s upcoming film Heads Of State. The film will also feature Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Richard Coyle among others.

Also Read: Wednesday star Jenna Ortega drops out for Scream VII for THIS reason

Also Read: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer grossed THIS much

Latest Entertainment News