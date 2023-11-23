Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer grossed THIS much

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3

Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, remains unstoppable even after 11 days of its release. With each day the film is creating new milestones at the box office not only in India but also globally. It is worth saying that this Diwali season has been taken over by Salman Khan's Tiger 3. While the film has been immensely awaited by the audience, it certainly went on to leave an indelible mark with its phenomenal opening.

According to the reports of Sacnilk, Tiger 3 has minted Rs 5.75 crore, bringing its total collection to Rs 249.70 crore. The Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer had an overall 11.36% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday. The film has not crossed the coveted Rs 400 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The makers of the film, Yash Raj Films, took to it social media to inform the fans about the latest achievement and wrote, ''#Tiger3 continues to win hearts all over.''

Tiger 3 features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, was released in cinemas on November 12th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The action thriller might emerge as the third successful instalment in the Tiger franchise.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif led Ek Tha Tiger, and Tiger Zinda Hai had previously created some huge records at the Indian box office. Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir from War also make special appearances in the film, marking a huge event in YRF’s spy universe.

