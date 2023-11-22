How SRK reacted when a fan asked him to choose between Suhana's The Archies and Dunki?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Suhana Khan to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies

Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday treated his fans with the first song of his upcoming flick Dunki titled Lutt Putt Gaya. Not only this, later in the evening the actor also held his popular 'Ask SRK' session on X (formerly Twitter) to interact with his fans in the unique witty style. He wrote, ''Have 15 minutes to dwell on life the universe and everything else. Ok zyaada ho gaya!! Let’s do a simple why? What? Where? for 15 mins. Feeling happy and feeling Lutt Putt types…#ASKSrk time now.'' Soon after this, his fans started putting out questions on his social media accounts and ask the actor on several topics including Dunki, Gautam Gambhir rejoiing Kolkata Knight Riders, among others.

One of the fans asked him to choose between his upcoming release, Dunki, and his daughter debut flick titled The Archies. The user wrote, ''What are you more excited for Dunki or Archies ??''

In reply, the actor wrote, ''Suhana loves Dunki and I love Archies. Between the two of us I think we are all sorted.''

About Dunki and The Archies

Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

It features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a Christmas release, hitting theatres on December 21, 2023.

On the other hand, Zoya Akhtar's The Archies features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in the lead roles. The film will release exclusively on Netflix on December 7.

