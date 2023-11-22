Dunki Drop 2: SRK and Taapsee's 'Lutt Putt Gaya' guaranteed to bring a smile on your face | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : RED CHILLIES ENTERTAINMENT Dunki Drop 2

The makers of the upcoming movie 'Dunki' have just given fans a sneak peek into what's in store with the release of 'Dunki Drop 2,' only a month before the film hits theatres. On Wednesday, they treated the audience with the first track from the movie titled 'Lutt Putt Gaya,' The song not only boasts catchy lyrics but also features some intriguing dance moves by none other than Shah Rukh Khan, adding to the anticipation for the film's release.

'Lut Putt Gaya'

The song opens up the chapter of Hardy when he falls for Manu as she stands up for him against the world. Watch him as his feelings for Manu transform him into a hopeless romantic. Composed by Pritam, the song features the soulful vocals of Arijit Singh and lyrics penned by Swanand Kirkire and IP Singh. The dance moves, choreographed by the renowned Ganesh Acharya, add an extra layer of magic, setting the perfect stage for the romance to unfold.

About Dunki

The film is a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from Real-Life Experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

It features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a Christmas release, hitting theatres on December 21, 2023.

