Wednesday star Jenna Ortega drops out for Scream VII for THIS reason

Jenna Ortega who is best known as Wednesday Adams has dropped out of Scream 7 due to her Wednesday season 2 shooting schedule. The news of her exit comes after her co-star Melissa Barrera was fired from the horror film due to social media posts about Israel and Palestine. However, Jenna Ortega's departure was not influenced by Barrera's firing and was in the works months ago before the SAG-AFTRA strike began.

In response to Barrera being dropped from Scream VII, Spyglass issued the statement, “Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”

Ortega and Barrera co-starred as sisters Tara and Sam Carpenter in the 2022 revival of “Scream” and this year’s sequel “Scream VI.” They brought life back to the dormant horror franchise along with new and returning stars, and “Scream 7” was announced earlier this year with director Christopher Landon.

For the unversed, Jenna Ortega began her career as a child actress, receiving recognition for her role as young Jane in The CW comedy-drama series Jane the Virgin. She also played leading role as Harley Diaz in the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle for which she even won an Imagen Award. She starred in the series Wednesday for which she received nominations at the Golden Glove, Primetime Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

