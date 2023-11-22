Alia Bhatt STEALS the spotlight! Actress' look at GQ Men of the Year event goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Alia Bhatt on the red carpet of GQ Men of the Year 2023.

Alia Bhatt has always been inspirational when it comes to making fashion statements, be it her traditional Indian look or beautiful western attire. The 30-year-old actress was recently spotted at the GQ Men of the Year event, held at Mumbai St Regis hotel. For the event, she wore a red outfit from Gucci but what caught everyone's attention was her shoes, which had massive heels. GQ India's official Instagram handle and paparazzo Viral Bhayani also shared a video of her walk on the red carpet of the event. Check them out.

Netizens reaction

Soon after the videos of Alia from the event went viral, social media users started flooding the comment section with their views on her outfit. One user wrote, ''Alia Bhatt is an erotic Fantastic Bombastic.'' Another one wrote, ''EXCEPT her shoes which are quite eccentric, I think she looks gorgeous contrary to what most of the people are espousing in the comments. Her hair gives her that diva look and who can forget dark color to contrast her beautiful fair skin. One can definitely not forget the deep neck line in there too!''

Who all attended the event?

The event was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Ridhi Dogra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shruti Haasan, Mouni Roy, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Kirti Kulhari, among many others. Check out some of the pictures from the red carpet.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIMouni Roy, Aditya Roy Kapur on the red carpet of GQ Men of the Year 2023.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Ridhi Dogra and Shriya Pilgaonkar on the red carpet of GQ Men of the Year 2023.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Kirti Kulhari and Shruti Haasan on the red carpet of GQ Men of the Year 2023.

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from his appearance at the event and also informed that he won his first Director of the Year award for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at the event.

Along with the pictures, he wrote, ''My first Director of the year award at @gqindia ! Thank you so much for all the love we as a team have received for #rockyaurranikiipremkahaani … we are grateful and over the moon! Thank you to team GQ !

