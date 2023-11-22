Orry falls down while dancing on stage | Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Orry is often seen hanging out with popular Bollywood celebrities.

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is spotted at nearly every Bollywood party, posing with A-list celebrities in Mumbai. Not only this, he grabs attention of many for his unique dressing sense and mobile phone covers. The young internet sensation recently shared a video of himself dancing 'madly' at a party and called it 'another attempted murder'. The video instantly went viral on the internet wherein he can be seen wearing a chef's costume and dancing with Riyaz Aly.

Check out the video:

In the caption, he wrote, ''Another day, another party, another attempted murder.''

Here's how netizens and B-town reacted

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur wrote, ''Um. Why was I not there to see this??''

Commenting on his outfit, one user wrote, ''rasode me kon tha.'' Another one commented, ''Orry ka Sorry honewala tha.''

Meanwhile, Orry will be seen entering Bigg Boss 17 on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He will also be seen spending some quality time with the housemates in the show.

Who is Orhan Awatramani aka Orry?

He was born in Mumbai on August 2 and is the son of businessman Suraj K Awatramani and Shahnaz Awatramani. Awatramanis is a filthy rich family, and they are involved in liquor, hotel, and real estate business. He studied in the US along with the children of many Bollywood celebrities and powerful personalities.

Netizens have also dug out his LinkedIn profile and found out that he has been working as a Special Project Manager at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) for the last six years.

In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan (KWK) Season 8, when Karan Johar asked Sara and Ananya's BFF Orry's mysterious work profile. He asked ''Who is Orry, the world wants to know?" In reply, Sara said "He is a man of many things. He is a really funny person.”

