'Bhad mein gaya Bigg Boss...': Anurag Dobhal wants to take voluntary exit for THIS reason, deets here

Bigg Boss 17 latest updates: Salman Khan's reality show never fails to entertain its audience. From season 1 to season 17, Bigg Boss brought in vibrant personalities who were pitted against each other. The seventeenth instalment of the show is getting exciting with each episode. Besides Ankita Lokhande, another contestant who is constantly hogging headlines is Anurag Dobhal.

Fondly known as UK07 Rider, Dobhal enjoys a massive fan following called, BroSena. In recent episodes, the Moto rider accused the makers of being biased and also had a tiff with Salman Khan. Time and again, he demanded the makers for a voluntary exit. In the last episode, Dobhal loses his cool during a conversation with Vicky Jain. He said, "Bhad me jaaye Bigg Boss.. Bhad me jaaye show BroSena mere liye sab kuch hain....I want to take Voluntarily exit."

In the latest promo, the makers threatened Anurag Dobhal for continuously complaining and called him a 'cry baby.' Dobhal can be heard saying, "Ankita ji ke contract mein bhi likha hain ki wo so sakte hain partiality hain bhai. Unhe trophy de do yaar, mujhe toh ghar hi bhej do."

Bigg Boss then says, "Anurag baba, Ye jo aap yaha waha jaa kar, mauhaulle wale ke kaan bharne mein lagey huye hain, aap kariye aapka rona dhona, samne se bhi mera vaar zaroor ayega. Taiyyar rahiyega."

Meanwhile, Dobhal's brother, Atul, asked the makers to let him out of the house and is also ready to pay Rs 4 crore, as per the contract.

