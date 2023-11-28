'Telugu will rule...' Telangana Minister Malla Reddy sparks controversy at Animal Pre-Release event

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mahesh Babu and Ranbir Kapoor at Animal pre-release event in Hyderabad

The makers of Animal Movie had organised a pre-release event in Hyderabad. Apart from lead actor Ranbir Kapoor, superstar Mahesh Babu and filmmaker SS Rajamouli also attended the event. But the spotlight was on the Labor and Employment Minister of Telangana, Malla Reddy. He started the controversy with his comments related to 'Telugu rule over India'. Malla Reddy came on stage and while talking to the film's lead actor Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, said, “Ranbir ji, I want to tell you one thing. In the next five years, our Telugu people will completely rule over India, Bollywood, and Hollywood."

The Telangana minister didn't stop there and further added that Ranbir would also have to shift to Hyderabad after one year. "You will also say that Bombay has become old. Bengaluru traffic jammed. There is only one city in India and that is Hyderabad," said Malla Reddy. He also praised Telugu actors Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, and even Animal directors Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Rashmika Mandanna. Reddy's speech left Telugu film fans and others on Twitter quite 'embarrassed' by the statement. Many people praised Ranbir for keeping smiling during all this.

Twitter users were on a roll after his speech went viral on social media. One user wrote, "Salute to Ranbir for having so much patience." While another Twitter user wrote, “For all Hindi-speaking friends, he is a politician. They want votes. Take it with a pinch of salt." Another suggested, "Hindi audiences love South actors and their films without any discrimination. But here the Telugu leader made fun of the Bollywood and Hindi audience. We should show the real status of these people."

For the unversed, Animal is going to be released on December 1. Apart from Ranbir and Rashmika, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol Tripti Dimri, and Shakti Kapoor. This is an A-rated film with a duration of 3.20 hours.

