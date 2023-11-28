Tiger 3 breaks Brahmastra's record: Salman Khan's film crosses Rs 450 crore in worldwide collection

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Tiger 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 was released on the occasion of Diwali on November 12. The film had a great opening at the box office. The film made huge earnings in the initial days and crossed Rs 100 crores at the domestic box office within two days. However, by the second week, the business of Tiger 3 slowed down. However, the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer has broken many records since its release. Along with the domestic box office, the film is also earning handsomely worldwide. According to the report of Koimoi, now the film has earned Rs 450 crores worldwide and with this Tiger 3 has broken the record of Ranbir Kapoor's film Brahmastra. Let us tell you that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film earned Rs 431 crores worldwide.

Tiger 3 beats Brahmastra at the domestic box office too

Brahmastra: Shiva Part One film is directed by Ayaan Mukherjee and was released in the year 2022. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen playing lead roles in the film along with several other actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. The lifetime collection of Brahmastra at the domestic box office has been Rs 249.57 crores. Tiger 3 has also defeated the film at the domestic box office by doing business of Rs 273.8 crore in 16 days.

Also Read: Parambrata Chattopadhyay marries Piya Chakraborty, ex-wife of Anupam Roy | 3 things about the secret marriage

Tiger 3 cast

Made under the banner of Yash Raj Universe, Tiger 3 is a spy thriller directed by Manish Sharma. Talking about the star cast of the film, Katrina Kaif is seen playing the lead role in the film along with Salman Khan. Whereas Emraan Hashmi has played the role of villain. Apart from this, there is an action cameo of Shahrukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the film. OTT actor Riddhi Dogra also has a 3-minute scene in the film.

Latest Bollywood News