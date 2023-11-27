Parambrata Chattopadhyay marries Piya Chakraborty, ex-wife of Anupam Roy | 3 things about the secret marriage

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Piya Chakraborty

Actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay who extensively works in Hindi and Bengali films recently got hitched to Piya Chakraborty, who is musician Anupam Roy's ex-wife. According to a report in E-Times, Parambrata and Piya tied the knot in the presence of their family members and closed ones at the actor's Kolkata residence. According to reports, the marriage was registered and producer-director Aritra Sen was also present at the ceremony. The couple are even reportedly planning to host a reception for their industry colleagues later.

The couple were seeing each other for two years before getting married. Parambrata, 43, and Piya celebrated Ashtami together last month. A picture, in which they are posing with their friends, was shared by Piya on her Instagram story. Also, a few days back, the 'Aranyak' actor was seen with Piya and her mother at a restaurant in Park Street, Kolkata. Parambrata Chattopadhyay took to social media to share the annoucement of their marriage. Along with the photo, he wrote in the caption, "Let us go then, you and I....When the evening is spread out against the sky…"

Three things about their secret marriage

1. The couple wore traditional clothes for the ceremony.

2. Registry marriage at South Kolkata residence of Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

3. Relished traditional Bengali meal.

Piya Chakraborty currently works in an NGO and was previously married to composer-singer Anupam Roy while Parambrata was sating Dutch nationlal Ike Schouten. Parambrata Chattopadhyay began his career with Bengali television and films. He has acted as the fictional character Topshe from Feluda under Sandip Ray's direction. His notable works include Bhalo Theko, Baishe Srabon, Sold Kadambari and Anukul among others, He made his Hindi debut in Kahaani in 2012 alongside Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Also Read: Moving actor Hong Sa Bin to enlist for military service | Deets Inside

Also Read: Video of Rupali Ganguly touching Asha Bhosle's feet goes viral, netizens call her 'sanskari' | WATCH

Latest Entertainment News