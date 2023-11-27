Video of Rupali Ganguly touching Asha Bhosle's feet goes viral, netizens call her 'sanskari' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rupali Ganguly and Asha Bhosle

Actress Rupali Ganguly is winning hearts on the internet asfter a video of her from an event surfaced online. A heartwarming interaction between Rupali Ganguly and Asha Bhosle is now going viral on social media. In the clip, Rupali Ganguly is seen touching legendary singer Asha Bhosle's feet. She even said that she is a huge fan of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. As soon as the video went viral, fans thronged the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, "Our culture is best in the world". Another wrote, "Asha Bhosle ji ko bahut sara pyaar".

Rupali Ganguly recently shared picture on social media and gave tribute to the survivors of 26/11. Along with th picture, she wrote in the caption, "The light behind me reflects the light in our hearts, for the survivors of this day, 26/11 that still gives us goosebumps! She added, Kshat Kshat naman to the heroes who made the supreme sacrifice so that we mumbaikars could remain safe. The families who lost their loved ones...thoughts and prayers from the heart. Was thorughly overwhelmed".

For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly is widely recognised for her portrayal of Manish 'Monisha' Singh Sarabhai in the cult sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Anupama Joshi Kapadia in the ongoing drama Anupamaa. Rupali has also appeared in numerous series include Ek Packet Umeed, Parvarrish-Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi.

