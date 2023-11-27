SHOCKING! Alia Bhatt becomes latest victim of deepfake, obscene video surfaces online

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Alia Bhatt's deepfake video circulates online

AI remains to be debatable on social media as it has triggered a massive deepfake video fest. Several female stars have fallen prey to the manipulated videos. Alia Bhatt is the new victim of deepfake videos after Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, and other actors.

An obscene video is doing rounds on the internet wherein the actor can be seen dressed in a floral short co-ord set and making 'dirty' gestures for the camera. The video clearly looks manipulated. India TV refrains from sharing the video for evident reasons.

For those uninitiated, Rashmika Mandanna was the first female star to fall prey to deepfake videos. Several stars including the megastar, Amitabh Bachchan, condemned the act and demanded stringent action against people behind it.

Deepfake: Govt Swings Into Action

Meanwhile, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) will develop a platform on which people can notify the ministry about IT rule violations by social media platforms.

"Meity will put in place a platform through which the aggrieved people can very easily notify the ministry about the violations. Also, a mechanism will be designed to by the ministry that will assist them in filing FIRs", he said. For the unversed, section 7 of the IT rules deals with revoking the intermediary status of social media platforms and taking action against them as per the Indian Penal Code if they fail to adhere to the rules.

