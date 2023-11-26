Animal advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor to get his BIGGEST opening ever? Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Stills from Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first collaboration, Animal is all set to hit the silver screen on December 1. Co-starring Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, the action-crime is the highly-anticipated film of Kapoor after Shershaah failed to perform at the box office.

Animal is clashing with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal. However, the film is said to become Kapoor's biggest opener, based on its advance booking trends.

Ranbir Kapoor to get biggest opener of his career with Animal

According to early trends by Sacnilk, Animal is set to earn over Rs 3.4 crore across three languages including Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Sunday shared the advance booking status for Animal on X. The report said PVR and Inox have sold around 43,000 tickets for Day 1 while Cinepolis sold Rs 9,500 tickets. The total advance booking in the national chains stands at 52,500.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Ranbir Kapoor is expected to witness the biggest opening of his career with Animal. In 2022, his film, Brahmastra, opened at Rs 37 crores on Day 1 at the box office.

About Animal

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who earlier gave Kabir Singh to Bollywood, the film follows the father and son bond and how it turns ugly. Ranbir Kapoor is seen crossing limits to make his father like him and turns into a criminal during the process. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna plays Kapoor's love interest while Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol are his father and foe respectively.

Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, Animal is clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the box office. While Animal began its advance booking on Saturday, Sam Bahadur announced it on Sunday.

