'Sasur ji se..': Ranbir Kapoor goes on emo trip as Mahesh Bhatt calls him 'best dad' | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A collage featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mahesh Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been painting the two red ever since they got hitched. The couple welcomed their first baby Raha this year and has successfully protected her from the public eye. While fans want to know the deets about their parenting, Kapoor's father-in-law and ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt gave a gist of how the actor is as a father.

The actor, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Animal, appeared on Indian Idol 14 along with his co-star Rashmika Mandanna. He got a video message from Mahesh Bhatt, which sent him on an emotional trip. In the video, Bhatt hailed Kapoor and opened up about how he is the best father in this world. "Alia! Jisko main miracle manta hun wo kehti hai ki Ranbir is one of the best actors in our country. Magar main Ranbir ko duniya sabse behtereen baap manta hun," Bhatt said in Hindi.

Mahesh Bhatt calls Ranbir the best dad

He continued, "Jab wo Raha ko dekhta hai kaash uski aankhon ka expression aap us waqt dekh paayein. Unki mata ji Neetu kehti hain ki bhai aisa pyaar toh maaien krti hain apne bacchiyon se jo Ranbir krta hai Raha se. I am proud that I have a son-in-law like Ranbir."

The actor got overwhelmed and said, "Inhone face-to-face bhi mujhe aisi baatein nahi bolin hain so thank you, Indian Idol, for this. Sasur ji se pass ho gaya hun main."

Watch the viral video here:

Recently, Bobby Deol opened up about Raha during a promotional event for Animal. He revealed that Kapoor video calls her daughter every now and then and talks to her. "His daughter is such a cutie. She has grown so much. Imagine the film started with his daughter being born and now she is 1 year old. He has been through so much for this film because you see the promo and you realise that the character he has played, has so many complexities. It is the growth of a child itself in the movie. And then having his first child and experiencing the blessing of it. I think he should be talking more about it," Deol had said.

Also Read: 'Raveena Tandon, Shilpa REJECTED': Farah Khan opens up about roping Malaika Arora for Chaiyya Chaiyya | Watch

Latest Entertainment News