'Raveena Tandon, Shilpa REJECTED': Farah Khan opens up about roping Malaika Arora for Chaiyya Chaiyya | Watch

Starring Malaika Arora and Shah Rukh Khan, Chaiyya Chaiyya is one of the most iconic songs in the history of Hindi cinema. Shot on a running train, the peppy beats and Sukhwinder Singh's soulful voice captivated millions and will continue to do so for generations to come. Farah Khan, who choreographed the song, recently opened up about how she roped in Malaika Arora for the song.

Speaking at an event in Kolkata, Farah Khan revealed that she first approached Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon who refused to do the song. In the viral video, the choreographer can be heard saying, "Every heroine had refused to do that song. So that's what I say: 'You have to be on the right time at the right place'. Nobody knew Malaika was a model. I knew her because we knew Arbaaz then she was seeing him. I didn't even know she can dance."

Recently, Farah Khan opened up about how difficult it was for them to shoot on a running train for Chaiyya Chaiyya. Speaking about discovering Malaika Arora, Khan said, "Everyone says I discovered Deepika, but I discovered Malaika first. She is my first child."

"We just made her climb the train. She was trembling; literally, there was no safety, nothing. She had no makeup on, just kajal and a tattoo that Geeta made on her arms. And of course, Shah Rukh was there with her," she said.

For those unversed, Shilpa Shirodkar claimed that she lost Chaiyya Chaiyya because the makers thought she was 'too fat.' "I was considered for Chaiyya Chaiyya. But apparently, they thought I was too fat so they offered it to Malaika. I feel sad that I didn't get a chance to do this iconic number, but I guess it is all destiny," she had said in an interview with ETimes.

