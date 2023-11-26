Bigg Boss 17: THIS K-pop singer is all set to enter Salman Khan's reality show as a wildcard

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A collage featuring Salman Khan and K-pop singer Aoora

Bigg Boss 17 latest updates: Salman Khan's reality show is unquestionably the most-watched reality show on Hindi TV. The seventeenth instalment of Bigg Boss is hogging headlines for myriad reasons. From fights to bonds to strategies, BB 17 has left fans on the edge. The show has garnered a massive buzz after it got the internet sensation, Orry, on board. Besides, the makers are also set to spice up the season with a Korean element.

In the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Jigna Vohra and Navid Sole were evicted from the house and Orhan Awatramani aka Orry entered as a wild card contestant. If reports are to be believed, K-pop singer Aoora, who is a member of the K-pop boy group Double-A, will soon enter the reality show as a wild card contestant in the first week of December.

K-pop singer Aoora to enter Bigg Boss 17

#BiggBoss_Tak handle on X, which shares regular updates about the show, tweeted about the same. The tweet read, "BREAKING! K-Pop singer Aoora is confirmed to enter Bigg Boss 17 house as Wild card contestant. He will enter in the first week of December."

Take a look at the tweet here:

A report in ETimes said Aoora will soon join the inmates as he is popular among Indians. For those unversed, Aoora rose to prominence in India after his rendition of the iconic song, Jimmy Jimmy, took over social media. The K-pop artist enjoys a massive fan following and keeps sharing his versions of Hindi songs with his fans on the internet.

Meanwhile, Sonia Bansal was the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 17. The show lost two other contestants Jigna Vohra and Navid Sole during the elimination week.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sunny Leone shakes a leg with Salman Khan on her new track 'Third Party'

Latest Entertainment News