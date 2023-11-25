Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sunny Leone shakes a leg with Salman Khan on her new track 'Third Party'

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM PROMO Sunny Leone and Abhishek Singh promoted their latest single 'Third Party' on Bigg Boss 17

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone appeared on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar along with the singer Abhishek Singh. The duo joined Salman Khan on the stage and are also seen grooving on their latest track titled Third Party with the host. Before this, Sunny appeared on the first episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, featuring her on the panel.

Talking about the latest episode, Bigg Boss 17 honoured Sunny on her illustrious journey from being a contestant on the show in Season 5 to becoming a popular Bollywood diva.

Salman Khan leads the Bigg Boss charge on Fridays and Saturdays, mentoring housemates by celebrating their positives and addressing any misconduct. His guidance crafts a balanced dynamic, enhancing the show's intrigue week after week.

Sunny Leone's other projects

Sunny is also gearing up for her judging role on Glam Fame and features in Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy and her Tamil debut, Quotation Gang, alongside Jackie Shroff, Priyamani, and Sara Arjun.

