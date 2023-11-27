'Ankita is saas...': Bigg Boss 17 fans furious at Vicky's mom after she misbehaves with Ankita Lokhande's mom

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's mothers recently appeared on Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 latest updates: Ankita Lokhande is the most-talked-about contestant of the seventeenth instalment of the reality show. The TV star entered the house with her husband Vicky Jain, who wanted to make an identity of his own. The couple had their share of fights inside the BB house which hogged headlines.

Recently, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mother appeared in a special episode of Bigg Boss 17. Multiple clips of their conversation with the couple are doing rounds on the internet, which led to trolls against Jain's mother Ranjana. In one of the clips, his mother can be seen non-stop criticising her daughter-in-law for her inability to handle Jain. In the video, Jain's mother can be heard hailing her son and not letting Lokhande's mother talk.

"Vicky, what do you want to say, you tell first," Jain's mother said. When the actor's mother tried to talk, she snapped her and said, "Let me listen to him, I will then help him.” She further snaps at her multiple times and also accuses Lokhande of not understanding his son.

However, the actor did not lose her cool and politely asked her about where she went wrong.

Watch the video here:

Soon after the clip went viral, the Bigg Boss 17 audience reacted to the same and slammed Jain's mother, calling her toxic. One user wrote, "I dnt knw if anybody else got this feeling but Ankita understood ki saas has only come for Vicky and so she asked about herself to her mother. I wish Vicky's mother was compassionate towards both of them... " Another user wrote, "The way his mother was always asking her mother to shut up its disrespectful and I would never let it be both sode there should be mutual respect."

Yet another user wrote, "Kya aunty hai ye yaaarrr….Aaj bhi ladke ki maa hone ka dum dikha rahi hain. I really like Ankita’s mom and Ankita’s manner. Why even she chosen…"

