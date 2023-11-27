Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Vanitha Vijaykumar allegedly ATTACKED by co-contestant Pradeep Antony's supporter

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vanitha Vijaykumar was attacked

Former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Vanitha Vijaykumar on Saturday was allegedly attacked by a supporter of actor Pradeep Antony, who recently got evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 7. The actor shared about the horrifying incident with her fans on social media and also shared a picture of her injured face.

Vijaykumar took to X and wrote, "Brutally attacked by god knows who ! A so called #PradeepAntony supporter. Finished my #BiggBossTamil7 review and had dinner and walked down to my car i parked in my sister sowmyas house was dark and a man appeared from nowhere and said red card kudukreengala."

"Ni support vera and hit me hard on my face and fleed away. I was in so much pain bleeding in my face and yelling. No one around was around 1 am .i called my sister to come down she urged me to go report this incident to police but i told her I lost trust in the process," she added.

Speaking of her injury, she wrote, "I took first aid and left home with rage and not able to identify my attacker. He laughed like a lunatic which haunts my ears. Taking a break from everything as i am not in a physical condition to appear on screen. For those who support disturbed ppl danger is just a feet away."

Vanitha Vijaykumar also shared a photo for her injury on Instagram and wrote, "Posting my brutal attack with a lot of bravery. #biggbosstamil is just a game show and this is not right. Violence is not right."

Pradeep Antony reacts

The Bigg Boss Tamil 7 contestant took to social media and shared his chat with Vanitha. He wrote, "Clarification: I really don't have anything against any of my contestants or anyone. I speak like this with them. @vanithavijayku1 I'm not aware of what happened to you, but I feel sorry for you. Take rest. Jovika is smart, she can win it by herself, she doesn't need your help."

Pradeep Antony shared his chat with Vanitha

