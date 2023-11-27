Mansoor Ali Khan makes SHOCKING allegations, plans to file defamation case against Trisha, Chiranjeevi

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST A collage featuring Trisha, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Chiranjeevi

November has not been any good for Mansoor Ali Khan as he hit headlines for all the wrong reasons. After apolosiging to Trisha Krishnan for his offensive and derogatory remarks, the Leo actor announced that he is planning to file a defamation lawsuit against actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, megastar Chiranjeevi, and Trisha.

Reports said Mansoor Ali Khan alleged that the viral video, which took the internet by storm, was manipulated and doctored. He further accused Trisha, Chiranjeevi, and Khusbu of defaming him and disturbing public peace for both civil and criminal purposes for more than a week. Moreover, the actor also claimed himself to be innocent and will present the original video and other evidence against the three actors.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Mansoor Ali Khan-Trisha controversy

A video went viral last week wherein Mansoor Ali Khan opened up about his struggles in the industry and how he lost his opportunity to share screen space with the Ponniyin Selvan actor. In the video, he said, "When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought I would carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the shoot in Kashmir."

Watch the video here:

Several stars including Chiranjeevi, Chinmayi Sripaada, Khushbu Sundar, and others came in support of Trisha and bashed Khan over his statements. In response to the criticism and charges of sexual harassment by the National Women's Commission, Khan publicly apologised to Trisha.

