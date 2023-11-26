When Pankaj Tripathi REVEALED how his father used to forget things just like his Kadak Singh character

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Kadak Singh will release on December 8 on ZEE5.

Pankaj Tripathi is all geared up for his next release Kadak Singh on December 8. In the film, he plays AK Shrivastav, who is suffering from retrograde amnesia. He regularly keeps forgetting things and uncovers a web of conflicting narratives from his past.

In a recent interview with India TV, Pankaj Tripathi was asked whether he has met someone in real life, who is suffering from this disease. In reply, the actor said, ''Not exactly retrograde amnesia but yeah I have met one. My father had dementia in his last days, so he used to forget things sometimes. He used to ask me whether I was married or not. In one of my films, I have experienced this. So this disease of forgetting things or such conditions, everyone in life experiences at some point in time.''

He concluded by saying that Kadak Singh is a very interesting and layered film.

Watch the full interview here:

About the film

Apart from Pankaj, the film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Sanjana Sanghi, and Jaya Ahsan in the lead roles.

The film’s official description reads, “The film unfolds as AK is admitted in the hospital and is presented with conflicting narratives about his past, compelling him to discern fact from fiction. Amidst the maze of half-baked memories, he is determined to uncover the truth behind him mysteriously landing up in a hospital and behind a significant financial crime, all of this while saving his family from falling apart.”

The trailer of the upcoming suspense thriller was unveiled at the prestigious International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Kadak Singh wil release on ZEE5 on December 8.

