Moving actor Hong Sa Bin to enlist for military service | Deets Inside

South Korean actor Hong Sa Bin will be enlisting for the mandatory military service in December this year. According to reports, his representative confirmed it. His representative said that, 'Hong Sa Bin received a great responde from Hopeless and was nominated for various awards. There were many discussions between the actor and the company regarding the enlistment date. We thought it shouldn't be delayed any further and there was also an opinion that it woud be better to go and come back quicky, so we made the decision".

Hong Sa Bin is a South Korean actor who is best known for his work in films and series including Hopeless, Nobody's loves, Tune in for Love, Run-Off, A Bloody Lucky Day, Moving, Duty after School Part 2 and Jirisan among others.

For the unversed, Hong Sa Bin recently received award for Best New Actor at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards for his notable performance in the film Hopeless, where he starred alongside Song Joong Ki.

Hopeless directed by Kim Chang-hoon, tells the story of a teenage boy Yeon-gyu, who while wanting to escape from his hellish reality, meets them middle class of a local gang, Chi-geon and ends up in the world of crime. It premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

