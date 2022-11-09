Watch: Johnny Depp's cameo in Rihanna's Fenty show trolled, netizens say 'don't understand tree walk'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JOHNNY DEPP DAILY Johnny Depp as he appeared on the SavageXFenty show

The SavageXFenty show promoting Rihanna's lingerie line has been streaming online. The show caught the attention of the fans when Johnny Depp was announced to be a part of it. Now, Depp's appearance on it has been viewed by the netizens and many were left confused with his 'tree walk'. In the 40-second appearance on the fashion show, which is now streaming on Prime Video, Depp walked in the midst of background dancers in a jungle-like setup. As much as Depp's fans would love to see more of him, the SavageXFenty appearance was not something they liked.

Depp walks for SavageXFenty show

In a small segment of the SavageXFenty show, Johnny Depp walked between trees. At one point, Depp moved in slow motion. His blank gaze remained on the camera. Coordinated men danced behind him in the background. He approached the tree and lightly hugged it. While Depp's involvement in Rihanna's fashion show was not appreciated by many in the first instance, his 'tree walk' has become the center of funny comments on social media.

Johnny Depp's fans troll him over fashion show appearance

Depp walked the SavageXFenty show in a dark robe and other garments from the SavageXFenty menswear collection. Outkast’s So Fresh, So Clean played in the background. Reacting to the video of Depp's walk in the fashion show, one social media user wrote, "kay, I don´t understand fashion, I don´t understand the tree walk (sic)." Another commented, "He looks like he’s tryna find the bathroom at a warehouse party (sic)."

