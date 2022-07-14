Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick flies past Titanic, Doctor Strange box office collections, deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACKK_ROSE_TITANIC Top Gun Maverick box office collection

Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick has been riding high on success ever since its release in May this year making it the actor's all-time top-grossing movie in his 40-year-long career. Directed by Joseph Kosinski Top Gun has been nothing short of stellar and has broken several records at the box office. It has taken over James Cameron's 1997 film Titanic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the lead roles and has become Paramount Pictures’ number one domestic grossing film of all time, reported Collider.

The film has earned $601.9 million at the domestic box office beating Titanic's total gross of $600.7 million.

Top Gun Maverick has also successfully defeated Disney’s Marvel adventure Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and has become the highest-grossing movie of the year at the global box office, as claimed by Reuters.

According to Deadline, Top Gun: Maverick's performance is a testament to the work that Paramount's distribution and marketing teams put behind it, while Cruise himself deserves massive credit. The indefatigable star travelled to San Diego, Mexico City, Japan, Cannes, London and Seoul to promote the movie.

After his Korea trip, he even made a pit stop at the CineEurope convention in Barcelona this past Wednesday (en route from Seoul to the set of the next Mission: Impossible), thanking the exhibition personally for its efforts.

To recap its journey, upon release in late May, 'Top Gun: Maverick' lit the fire with Cruise's biggest domestic and international debuts; and the following weekend wasn't swallowed up by the launch of Jurassic World Dominion, proving there's room for more than one mega-movie in the market, which comes as a piece of good news for everyone after the last two years of uncertainty.

About the film

Starring Hollywood star Tom Cruise, 'Top Gun: Maverick' is the sequel to Tony Scott's 1986 original. The world premiere of the film took place at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. For the film, Tom Cruise reunited with 'Oblivion' director Joseph Kosinski'. Val Kilmer reprises his role as rival "Iceman." The film also starred Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, and Monica Barbaro.

