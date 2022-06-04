Top Gun Maverick Box Office Collections: Tom Cruise's BIGGEST domestic earner breaks Memorial Day records

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MOVIEMANTZ Top Gun Maverick Box Office Collections Day 8

Top Gun Maverick Box Office Collections: After giving Tom Cruise his best opening weekend in his three-decade-long career it's not surprising that the film has given him the biggest movie launch of his career. The Paramount film has shattered all Memorial Day box office records by earning $151 million. The record-breaking spree of the legacy sequel to Tony Scott's 1986 original does not stop here. The film has also become Tom Cruise’s top-grossing movie at the domestic box office. Top Gun Maverick is marching towards another milestone of Rs 2500 crores globally. The film also stood steady at the Indian box office. It faced tough competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. But there isn't denying the fact that it did better then Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek which was released on the same day.

According to Box Office India report, "The film has done far better than Anek but it was a wide release of almost 1800 screens so business is not up to the mark. Still the fate is dependent on Monday and if the film can do business in the range of its Friday business it will have a chance for a decent run."

Previously, trade analyst Ramesh Bala announced how Top Gun: Maverick broke Memorial Day weekend record, beating the 15-year-old record of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End. He tweeted, "#TopGunMaverick All-time No.1 opening for #MemorialDay Weekend in #NorthAmerica - $151 Million.. Beats #PiratesoftheCaribbeanAtWorldsEnd 's $139 Million.. WW Opening $275 Million.. Best opening for @TomCruise (sic)."

Tom Cruise recently took to his Twitter handle and thanked his fans for their overwhelming support. He shared, "Thank you to everyone who saw #TopGun: Maverick and helped make it a historic opening weekend."

Starring Hollywood star Tom Cruise, 'Top Gun: Maverick' is the sequel to Tony Scott's 1986 original, which is playing across 4,735 locations in the US. The world premiere of the film took place at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. For the film, Tom Cruise reunited with 'Oblivion' director Joseph Kosinski'. Val Kilmer reprises his role as rival "Iceman" for the sequel, while Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris also star.