The Nun II Twitter Review: Netizen lauds Taissa Farmiga-starrer, calls it 'better than the first film'

The Nun II, starring Taissa Farmiga and Bonnie Aarons in important roles, was released on September 7. The Nun II is the ninth film in The Conjuring Universe. It was released alongside Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. Despite getting less number of screens in India due to Jawan, the film is garnering good response and the franchise fans are finding it better than its first installment. Check out some of the reactions on X (previously called Twitter) from those, who have watch the film.

Twitter Review of The Nun II:

One user named Pravin More called it better than the first part and wrote, ''Better Than The First Part But Still Not Scarier.'' He gave 2.5 stars to the film.

Another user named Ishaan wrote called it descent enough'' and wrote, ''First thing i want to say movie is not upto my expectations that expectation's when i saw the trailer. But still it is decent enough. Movie is connected with part 1 the plot and whole set up is good. Climax is great.''

A third user wrote, ''The Nun II is a super solid horror sequel. It’s got two good stories that intersect into a fantastic third act which is amazing until it loses focus just a bit right at the end. That misstep aside, it’s got awesome scares, effects and Sister Irene is legit a legend.''

Here's are some of the other reactions

About the film

The supernatural horror flick is directed by Michael Chaves. It is the sequel to the 2018 release of the same name, The film revolves around the most terrifying villain, Valak, who returns to haut Sister Irene, Frenchie and Sister Debra.

