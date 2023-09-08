Rihanna, rapper A$AP Rocky's second baby's unique name revealed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

'We Found Love' singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky's new baby's name has finally been revealed. The 35-year-old singer welcomed a second baby boy at the start of August with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The couple were already parents to RZA Athelston Mayers who was born in May last year, with their new addition coming just a little over a year later.

Rihanna revealed that she was expecting baby number two during her performance at the Super Bowl half-time show in February. The couple supposedly welcomed their second-born son on August 3.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, with both parents having names that begin with the initial 'R' — Robyn and Rakim — and their firstborn son named RZA, fans were hoping that baby number two's name would adhere to the 'R' initial trend, and apparently, it does.

The loved-up couple are said to have named their son Riot Rose Mayers, according to a birth certificate obtained by The Blast. And while the inspiration behind the alleged name of the couple's second-born child has not been revealed, A$AP did happen to release a song called ‘Riot’ this year.

And ironically, one of the lyrics in the closing moments of the song is, "Called your baby mama up, yep, I nighty-night it," which could have possibly been a hint at the couple welcoming a child and naming him ‘Riot’.

Fans have reacted to the alleged name of the couple's second child, with one person taking to Twitter to pen, "He must really like this song he made," referring to A$AP's hit ‘Riot’. Another then added: "Named that baby after boys world’s best song YUPPPPPP!"

Meanwhile, some fans weren't keen on the name, with one writing, "Riot? How do they think of these names?". A second then said: "Why call a boy Riot Rose?". A third person then brazenly penned: "Managed to be worse than the first". This comes after rapper and busy dad-of-two A$AP Rocky was spotted refuelling with a well-deserved cup of coffee while out and about at the end of last month.

