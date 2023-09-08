India TV Poll Results: Will Jawan break Pathaan's box office record of Rs 1,000 crore? Know what people think

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM India TV poll results on Jawan vs Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan on September 7, Thursday, came up with his second release of 2023 titled Jawan. The movie opened to Rs 65 crore, which is 19 percent higher than his previous release Pathaan. Looking at the hype build around Jawan, fans are speculating that the film may break major box office records created by Pathaan. One such records is of crossing Rs 1,000 crore mark.

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee Kumar, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone also has an extendede cameo in the flick.

The film is bankrolled under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment and is reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 300 crore. It is released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

About Pathaan

The Siddharth Anand directorial was released on January 25, 2023 in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It featured Deepika Padukone, Ashutosh Rana and John Abraham in significant roles. The film created a havoc at the box office and collected over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. Its Indian collections at the box office stood at around Rs 550 crore, making it the only Hindi film to achieve this feat.

India TV conducted a poll asking your opinion whether Jawan can break Pathaan's Rs 1,000 crore box office record and its results are out now. The results are calculated based on the voting conducted on India TV English official X (formerly Twitter) and on the IndiaTVnews.com website. Nearly 800 users voted for the poll. The results are as follows:

- 235 users (29.6 percent) voted for YES, meaning they will Jawan will break Pathaan's Rs 1,000 crore record.

- 471 users (59.5 percent) said NO, meaning they believe Jawan will not outshine Pathaan

- 86 users (10.9 percent) clicked on CAN'T SAY, meaning they are still not sure.

Image Source : INDIA TVPoll results

