Supergirl starring Sasha Calle scrapped too after Batgirl? Details inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@FICTIONFEEDBACK Sasha Calle in Supergirl

Supergirl starring Sasha Calle is another DC superhero movie that appears to be in danger of getting shelved after Batgirl was scrapped. Amid Warner Bros.' cost-savings push several superhero films have been canceled. The live-action Wonder Twins movie could also not see the light even after its casting was announced. In an article by Rolling Stone explaining Warner Bros.' decision to scrap 'Batgirl', the site reported: "Now, the prospect of other DC films being squashed looms."

According to the news outlet, "Insiders say 'Supergirl', which is in development, is not likely to move forward," reports aceshowbiz.com.

It's unclear if the studio wants to back out of its commitment with the Supergirl movie as part of its change, but the report mentioned that "Warner Bros. also finds itself in another difficult position with the upcoming movie The Flash " amid star Ezra Miller's erratic behaviour.

The Flash is supposed to kick-off an all-new DC Universe, introducing Sasha Calle as Supergirl, the cousin of Superman. From there, the female superhero is expected to spin off of the Miller-led tentpole. Former Batmen Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck were also expected to be part of the film.

As per Variety, Muschietti reportedly auditioned more than 400 actors prior to casting Calle, the first Latina star ever to portray Supergirl. In DC canon, several actors have donned the red and blue Spandex, starting with Helen Slater in the 1984 Warner Bros. movie, Laura Vandervoort on the CW series 'Smallville' and most recently Melissa Benoist on the Warner Bros. TV series of the same name. 'The Flash' will mark Calle's first film role. She had received a Daytime Emmy nomination last year for 'The Young and the Restless', in which she played the role of Lola Rosales.

Also read: Joker 2 release date announced, will Lady Gaga play Harley Quinn in Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker Folie A Deux'?

The film, the first standalone adventure for the 'Flash' following appearances in 'Justice League' and 'Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice', features Ezra Miller as the eponymous speedster known as Barry Allen.

Also read: Bhaijaan: Salman Khan & world's smallest singer Abdu Rozik begin shoot; see viral pic

-with ANI, IANS inputs

Latest Hollywood News