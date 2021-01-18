Image Source : FILE IMAGE Steve Martin's 'good news/bad news' about getting Covid vaccine shot

Hollywood star Steve Martin has announced that he has received his first round of COVID-19 vaccination. The actor-comedian took to his social media to share his experience of getting the vaccine. In a Twitter post, the "Father of the Bride" star said he was doing fine and the vaccine has had no side effects till now. The actor, who lives in New York, said he waited in person at the Javits Center to receive his jab.

"Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I'm 75. Ha!," Martin tweeted on Sunday night.

He shared that his experience was 'smooth as silk'. "The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliche @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science," he added.

Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021

Martin also shared how he got the vaccine after a fan said they could not "find a place for my 83 year old mother in law who lives in NYC".

"I signed up ON line through an NYC dot gov website (sorry I don't have the exact site), and waited IN line at the Javits Center," Martin replied.

I signed up ON line through an NYC dot gov website (sorry I don’t have the exact site), and waited IN line at the Javits Center. https://t.co/Ohp3frxy6i — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021

The actor claimed that the vaccine hasn't had any side effects yet. "Right now, I'm having no fide resects," he quipped.

This isn't the first time Martin has tweeted about Covid. In September, he joked about making sure fans can still recognise him under his mask. He wore a giant "Steve Martin" sign on his head with an arrow pointing down at him.

"I always wear a mask when I go outside. But something about it was leaving me anxious and unsettled. I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution," he tweeted.

On the work front, Martin is currently filming his upcoming series, "Only Murders In the Building".