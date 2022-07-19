Spider-Man No Way Home extended cut locks theatrical release date, watch in India on...

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Teaser poster of Spider-Man No Way Home extended cut

Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming up with an extended cut. The new version has been titled Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version and its global release dates have been locked by the makers. Starting August 31, the new edit of the Marvel Studios film will start releasing globally and Indian fans too will be able to catch it in the theatres.

India release date of Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version

Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version will be released in cinema halls in India on September 2. In the US, it will be released a day prior on September 1.

What is Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version?

Back in June 2022, Spider-Man actors Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire shared news about TheMore Fun Stuff Version of No Way Home coming to the big screen for Labor Day Weekend. This cut is set to add about 15 minutes of footage to the original 148-minute cut, giving fans new material with all three Spider-Men. Charlie Cox's Daredevil will also be seen in the new cut of the movie.

Why is Marvel Studios releasing a new cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home?

After Spider-Man: No Way Home's theatrical cut made nearly USD 2 billion worldwide in late 2021 and early 2022, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have decided to bring the movie back with an extended cut. This is being done to cater to superhero movie fans and add to the lifetime collections of the film.

Where can you watch Spider-Man: No Way Home?

In India, Spider-Man: No Way Home can be watched on Zee5 and Tata Play App. The movie stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jacob Batalon and others.