Saltburn teaser: Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan team up for dark comedy thriller

The first teaser trailer of Saltburn is out. The promo, starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi, promises a thriller filled with desire and privilege. The film is about a student named Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) who is drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten. Barry Keoghan finds himself sucked in to the orbit of the charismatic and uber-wealthy Felix Catton. When Felix invites Oliver to visit his eccentric family's massive estate, the titular Saltburn, it becomes quite clear this is not a summer that Oliver will soon forget.

Oliver's status or lack thereof, is telegraphed in the teaser's opening moments when he gets subtly ribbed for wearing a rented tux, and later again when Oliver tells Felix that home means something very different to both of them. Quick flashes of increasingly sinister images ratchet up the sense that everything is not as it seems at Saltburn, which is underscored by the seemingly innocuous warning to Oliver, 'This place, it's not for you".

In addition to Keoghan and Elordi, the film also stars Rosamund Pike and Richard E. Grant as Felix's parents, and Alison Oliver as his sister. Archie Madekwe, seen this year as the lead of Gran Turismo, and Carey Mulligan, who starred in Promising Young Woman, round out the cast. MRC Film and LuckyChap Entertainment , Margot Robbie's production company produced the thriller.

Written, directed, and produced by Fennell, who previously took home the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Promising Young Woman, Saltburn is set in the UK in the mid-2000s.

Saltburn will release in theatres on November 24 this year.

