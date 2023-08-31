Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's various avatars to Deepika Padukone's cameo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jawan

After a lot of suspence, the trailer for Shah Rukh Khan's mass-action film Jawan was unveiled by the makers. The trailer depicts Khan's senior character, a bald-headed vigilante who works with an elite crew of six female recruits, hijacking a train in Mumbai. Asked what he wants by the authorities, he cooly quips "Alia Bhatt". As the trailer futher progresses, Vijay Sethupathu as a deadly weapons dealer named Kalee. A flashback shows Kalee was involved in violent atrocities in a far-flung state. Meanwhile, in the present day, Khan is also seen in the garb of a police officer, with Nayanthara essaying his romantic interest and fellow law enforcer. The finale builds up to an epic beatdown as father and son, soldier and cop, reteam to burn Kalee's empire to the ground.

Shah Rukh Khan's avatars

Shah Rukh Khan as shown in the trailer, alternates between the good guy and the bad guy. One can see him bald, where as in one scene he can be seen dressed a cop and as an army officer with a moustache. There are several avatars of Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan , who goes all out in the action genre. His multiple appearances in the film has left fans intrigued and in awe.

Deepika Padukone's extended cameo

Deepika makes an appearance in the trailer, smiling and waving her saree in front of the camera. In the next scene, the actor can be seen fighting Deepika on a muddy floor in the middle of a rainy night. 'Haar Jaoge' she says to Shah Rukh Khan, to which the hero responds 'Haar toh mein pehle hi gaya tha'. Soon after, the actress defeats Shah Rukh in a cinematic fight.

Jawan stars talented South Indian actors, ranging from Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi to Priyamani to Yogi Babu in pivotal roles and Anirudh Ravichander composing the film's music.The promo video emphasises composer Anirudh's expertise even more, with his energetic background score accompanying the visuals. Notably, Jawan marks the Bollywood debut of acclaimed Tamil director Atlee, who has previously directed blockbusters such as Theri, Mersal, and Bigil.

