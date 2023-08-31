BLACKPINK's Jisoo to star in zombie K-Drama Influenza? Fans question her acting qualifications

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BLACKPINK's Jisoo

BLACKPINK's Jisoo will reportedly be starring in a new zombie K-Drama titled Influenza. Jisoo will be featuring in a new series alongside Park Jung Min, who is widely regarded as one of the best actors of his generation.

According to reports, Influenza will be based ona novel of the same name and will mostly take place in an air-defense building in Seoul. The drama will be about a soldier and his ex-girlfriend finding each others amid a zombie apocalypse. Jisoo will be playing the role of Young Joo, whose boyfriend is in the millitary and the K-Drama's lead.

The backlash from the netizens for her acting comes after her performance in Snowdrop. The mixed reactions highlight the challenge Jisoo faces as she steps into the demanding world of K-Drama where acting prowess is intensely scrutinised. In response to the mounting decision, her agency YG Entertainment, Jisoo's agency, confirmed that she has indeed been offered the role and is considering it. They said, "Influenza is just one of the dramas that Jisoo has recieved offers and is considering".

Influenza is penned by acclaimed screenwriter Han Ji Won, known for her involvement in the critically acclaimed film Parasite. Despite the buzz surrounding the drama, an official broadcast date is yet to be announced.

