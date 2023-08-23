BLACKPINK’s Jennie scolds Lisa during BORN PINK concert, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BLACKPINK’s Jennie scolds Lisa

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is gaining attention after hilariously scolding Lisa during the group’s recent BORN PINK show. Throughout the years, Jennie and Lisa have created some truly memorable moments for fans. BLACKPINK had another amazing show in America and BLINKs were on hand to share some of the most memorable moments from the performance. One moment is gaining attention, and it showcases Jennie’s unnie (elder sister) status.

During the show, when all the members and dancers were at the top of the stage, Lisa was on the completely opposite side, enjoying herself and interacting with BLINKs.

Jennie noticed this and hilariously LALISA, get back here. Of course, she had a smile on her face and was trying to get LISA’s attention. As Jisoo started walking down, the rest of the other members joined in on getting Lisa’s attention, shouting LALISA!

When the clips were released, netizens couldn’t get over how Jennie was scolding Lisa. Blinks knew that Jennie wasn’t serious, but they loved how the idol brought out Lisa’s full name to get her attention. Considering how excited the members were during the show, it’s not surprising that Lisa forgot to get back to her position.

As expected, Jennie is always on hand to make sure the members are where they need to be and Lisa’s adorable reaction makes it even cuter.

