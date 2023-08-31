Britney Spears and Sam Asghari unfollow each other on Instagram amid divorce

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears have finally unfollowed each other after filing for their divorce earlier this month following just 14 months of marriage. Ever since news broke out, a series of nasty allegations has bubbled up into the public square, including that Sam accused Britney of cheating on him. Britney seemed unfazed by the development, cheerfully posting an Instagram video , goofing with her pals. The 41-year-old star filmed her longtime manager and best friend Cade Hudson who is gay, as he leapt of a diving board into her swimming pool.

It was recently claimed Britney believed that Sam was was 'secretly working' with her estranged dad Jamie, feeding him information that would help keep her locked into her 13-year conservatorship.

A source close to the popstar has now claimed that she began having serious doubts about the relationship long before they officially split.

According to the Spears family insider, Britney had grown suspicious that actor Sam - whom she began dating five years before her father's lengthy conservatorship over her was ended - had been working with Jamie, 71, to provide him with personal details about her life. 'Britney has reason to believe that Sam was secretly working with her dad Jamie since early on in their relationship.

'Sam would supply information to Jamie that would help to keep her locked in the conservatorship. In exchange, Sam was given access to her and her money. Britney now feels like Sam was being deceitful all along.'

Less than two months after Sam and Britney met on the set of her Slumber Party video, the two became Instagram official on December 28, 2016. At the time, Britney's life was governed by her father, who had complete control over her finances, career, and day-to-day activities.

Before they tied the knot, Asghari was a support to the pop star amid her mental health treatment in 2019, with Spears checking into a facility for "all-encompassing wellness treatment" that April and Asghari stepping in to play a bigger role in supporting her as she dealt with her father Jamie's health scare.

Asghari had also supported Spears during her conservatorship battle. She was under the conservatorship arrangement since 2008.

