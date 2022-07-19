Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy marries Malcolm McRae in a secret ceremony, claim reports

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALCOLM MCRAE Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae are married now

Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy is another Hollywood celebrity after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck who tied the knot recently. According to media reports, Anya who was dating a musician Malcolm McRae had an 'intimate courthouse wedding' in the United States. The ceremony was attended by their close friends and family. The news has undoubtedly left their fans excited who cannot wait for the couple to make the public announcement.

Earlier, the entertainment galore was abuzz with rumours that Anya and Malcolm have exchanged rings and are engaged after the The Queen's Gambit star was spotted with a giant diamond ring on her finger. If the latest reports are to be believed then the couple will have a grand wedding ceremony soon in the US after Anya would return from Australia where she is shooting for Furiosa, which is the spinoff to Mad Max: Fury Road.

Anya and Malcolm have always kept their relationship lowkey. They have been dating for a year now and have made very few public appearances together. They were first time snapped together was in May 2021, just before Anya hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live. The much-in-love couple made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Malcolm McRae shared a picture with Anya with a caption, "Don’t know why this Merry or Pippin lookin guy on the left is mean mugging but I’m fucking proud of this girl."

Anya Taylor-Joy who has been very private about their love life once told British Vogue that she is happy that she found someone she could 'happily sit in silence' with. "I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby. I see reading as something that I have to do...He loved it because he’s the same. I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and seven at the same time, and it works really well," the actress added.

