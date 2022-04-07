Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 lock September air date, nominations out in July

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EMMY_AWARDS2021 Emmy Awards 2022 nominations are out in July

Highlights Emmys’ home has been the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles’ LA Live complex

Emmys may make a comeback to form this year like Oscars

This year, Emmys enters its 74th edition

The 74th Emmy Awards will be held September 12, airing live on NBC. Nominations for the best in TV will be announced July 12, the television academy and network said Wednesday. The ceremony’s host, producers and other details will be announced later.

The Emmys will be held on a Monday, not the usual Sunday, because of “NBC Sunday Night Football.” Last year’s ceremony, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer on CBS, had a limited in-person theater audience because of COVID-19 concerns. But it was closer to business as usual after 2020′s largely virtual event on ABC with host Jimmy Kimmel.

The Emmys rotate among the major broadcast networks, including Fox, although the awards themselves have increasingly gone to cable and, more recently, to streaming services as well.

The 2021 Emmys drew more than 7.4 million viewers, a turn-around after an all-time low viewership of just under 6.4 million in 2020. Ratings for awards ceremonies generally have slipped over the years, the pandemic aside.