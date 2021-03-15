Oscars 2021: When and where to watch Oscar nominations hosted by Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Image Source : TWITTER/ AYOMIDEIRISH Representative image

Oscars 2021 is knocking at our doorstep and it's almost time for the nominations! The nominations for Oscars 2021 will be announced Monday, March 15th. Owing to the global coronavirus pandemic, the nomination ceremony will be held in a virtual setting and will be hosted by Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and American pop singer Nick Jonas. If you have questions like when, where and how to watch the Oscar nominations 2021 announcement, find your answers below:

Oscar nominations 2021 announcement live host

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was last seen in The White Tiger (Netflix) and singer, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas whose album Spaceman was launched last week will be hosting the virtual ceremony and announce the Oscars 2021 nominations in all 23 Academy Award categories in a two-part live presentation on March 15.

How and where to watch the Oscars livestream

The nominations can be watched live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy's digital platforms—Twitter, YouTube, Facebook. Following the announcement, the full list of Oscar nominees 2021 will be available on Oscar.com.

When will the Oscars 2021 nominations be announced?​

The nominations will be done in two parts. The first part will be unveiled at 8:19 AM ET (5:49 PM IST), in nine categories. The second part which will include the final list in 14 categories will be announced at 8:31 AM ET (6:01 PM IST).

The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021.