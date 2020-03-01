Sunday, March 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Hollywood News
  5. Nicolas Cage spotted holding hands with mystery 'girlfriend'

Nicolas Cage spotted holding hands with mystery 'girlfriend'

Nicolas Cage was seen last weekend taking the same woman to visit his own pre-bought pyramid tomb in New Orleans.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: March 01, 2020 8:29 IST
Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage was wearing a suit and carrying a big white stuffed beluga whale while his rumoured girlfriend sported leather trousers and a black jacket with thick fur trim.

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage was photographed carrying a stuffed beluga and holding hands with mystery "girlfriend". The 56-year-old actor was seen last weekend taking the same woman to visit his own pre-bought pyramid tomb in New Orleans. When he was seen in New York, Cage was wearing a suit and carrying a big white stuffed beluga whale, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Meanwhile, his rumoured girlfriend sported leather trousers and a black jacket with thick fur trim.

He bought himself the nine-foot-tall pyramid tomb in the French Quarter of New Orleans in 2010, and it was reported that he took the same woman to see it last weekend.

A source said: "He was probably in there for 15 minutes looking at his tomb and then he came out. He waved to everyone and said: ''Have a great Mardis Gras'."

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News