MTV VMAs 2023: Big night for Taylor Swift and Shakira, BTS Jungkook's Seven wins Song of the Summer

MTV Video Music Awards has created history for a few celebrities, while for some it was making its debut in this event. The award show honored some of the biggest names in the music industry. Taylor Swift took home eight awards for her 2022 album Anti-Hero. Stray Kids performed S-Class at the awards show. Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion too performed at the event. The night was filled with fun, excitement, and great performances. Whereas, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, and Olivia Rodrigo took multiple trophies this year. Let's take a look at the winner list of MTV's Video Music Awards:
Video of the Year: Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero
Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift
Song of the Year: Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero
Best New Artist: Ice-Spice
Best Direction: Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero (dir.Taylor Swift)
Best collaboration: Karol G & Shakira for TQG
Best Hip Hop: Nicki Minaj for Super Freaky Girl
Best Afrobeats: Rema & Selena Gomez for Calm Down
Best Latin: Anitta- Funk Rave
Best R&B: SZA- Shirt
Best K-Pop: Stray Kids for S-Class
Best Pop: Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero
Best Alternative: Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste- Candy Necklace
Best Rock: Maneskin for The Loneliest
Best Cinematography: Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero
Best Visual Effects: Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero
Best Choreography: Blackpink for Pink Venom
Best Art Direction: Doja Cat for Attention
Best Editing: Olivia Rodrigo for Vampire
Video for Good: Dove Cameron for Breakfast
Push Performance of the Year: Tomorrow X Together for Sugar Rush Ride
Show of the Summer (Social Only): Taylor Swift
Group of the Year (Social Only): Blackpink
Album of the Year: Taylor Swift for Midnights
Song of the Summer: Jungkook featuring Latto for Seven
Also read: Tamil actor Ashok Selvan ties the knot with Keerthi Pandian | See pics
Also read: Chhota Beem and the Curse of Damyaan teaser out: Anupam Kher stars as Guru Shambhu