MTV VMAs 2023: Big night for Taylor Swift and Shakira, BTS Jungkook's Seven wins Song of the Summer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM MTV VMAs 2023

MTV Video Music Awards has created history for a few celebrities, while for some it was making its debut in this event. The award show honored some of the biggest names in the music industry. Taylor Swift took home eight awards for her 2022 album Anti-Hero. Stray Kids performed S-Class at the awards show. Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion too performed at the event. The night was filled with fun, excitement, and great performances. Whereas, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, and Olivia Rodrigo took multiple trophies this year. Let's take a look at the winner list of MTV's Video Music Awards:

Video of the Year: Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero

Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Song of the Year: Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero

Best New Artist: Ice-Spice

Best Direction: Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero (dir.Taylor Swift)

Best collaboration: Karol G & Shakira for TQG

Best Hip Hop: Nicki Minaj for Super Freaky Girl

Best Afrobeats: Rema & Selena Gomez for Calm Down

Best Latin: Anitta- Funk Rave

Best R&B: SZA- Shirt

Best K-Pop: Stray Kids for S-Class

Best Pop: Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero

Best Alternative: Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste- Candy Necklace

Best Rock: Maneskin for The Loneliest

Best Cinematography: Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero

Best Visual Effects: Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero

Best Choreography: Blackpink for Pink Venom

Best Art Direction: Doja Cat for Attention

Best Editing: Olivia Rodrigo for Vampire

Video for Good: Dove Cameron for Breakfast

Push Performance of the Year: Tomorrow X Together for Sugar Rush Ride

Show of the Summer (Social Only): Taylor Swift

Group of the Year (Social Only): Blackpink

Album of the Year: Taylor Swift for Midnights

Song of the Summer: Jungkook featuring Latto for Seven

Also read: Tamil actor Ashok Selvan ties the knot with Keerthi Pandian | See pics

Also read: Chhota Beem and the Curse of Damyaan teaser out: Anupam Kher stars as Guru Shambhu

Latest Hollywood News