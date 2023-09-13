Tamil actor Ashok Selvan ties the knot with Keerthi Pandian | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ashok Selvan ties the knot with Keerthi Pandian

Tamil actor Ashok Selvan has tied the knot with Arun Pandian's daughter Keerthi Pandain. The couple took to social media to share beautiful and dreamy wedding pictures. Along with the post, the caption read, "Like water in a copper, The heart of love is mixed...#AshoKee #Grateful". Film fraternity and fans congratulated the couple for the new beginning in the comments. "aww cutee!! 1...congratulations to both of you", wrote a user. "Wishing you both a very happy and prosperous married life", wrote another user.

Keerthi Pandian's cousin Ramya Pandian too shared the wedding pictures and congratulated the couple. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, "Happy married life my dear Kanmani @KeerthiPandian and welcome to our family our dearest Maapilai @Ashokselvan".

Ashok Selvan has worked in numerous Tamil films. He made his debut in the 2013 film Soodhu Kavvum featuring alongside star star-studded cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, and Sanchita Shetty. The movie went on to become a commercial success. He also gained critical acclaim for his performances in C.V Kumar's productions Pizza II: Villa in and Thegidi. He has also worked in Telugu film Ninnila Ninnila and also made a cameo appearance in Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam. He will next be seen in two projects including Saba Nayagan and Blue Star.

Keerthi Pandian is the daughter of Tamil actor and politician Arun Pandian and Vijay Pandian. She has a cousin and sister Ramya Pandian, who is also an actress. Keerthi Pandian made her debut in Tamil cinema in the 2019 film Thumbaa. She then garnered critical acclaim for her performance in Anbikiniyal.

