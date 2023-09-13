Chhota Beem and the Curse of Damyaan teaser out: Anupam Kher stars as Guru Shambhu

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Chhota Beem and the curse of Damyaan teaser

Everyone adores the character Chhota Bheem, which is the most popular cartoon series and is adored by the kids. Be it his intake of ladoos, fights with Kali, and getting rewarded with food by the king by fighting the villains. Now the makers have dropped the teaser of live action film Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan. The teaser showcases Chhota Bheem fighting evil and helping out the villagers with the help of his friends and Guru Shambhu. With action sequences and vfx, the action film has piqued the interest of Chhota Bheem fans.

As soon as the teaser was dropped, fans felt nostalgic and couldn't contain their excitement. One user wrote, "looking forward". Another wrote, "excellent". The film sees Anupam Kher playing the role of Guru Shambhu, the titular part of Chhota Bheem is played by Yagya Bhasin, and Makarand Deshpande as Skandhi. The film will also feature Aashriya Mishra as Chutki and Surabhi Tiwari as Tuntun Maasi. Other characters including Kalia will be played by Kabir Sajid as Kalia, Advik Jaiswal as Raju, Divyam, and Daivik as Dholu Bholu, and Swarna Pandey as Indumathi.

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan is directed by Rajiv Chilaka, and written by Niraj Vikram and Sridisha Dipl. The film is produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Megha Chilaka under the banner Green Gold Studios. Music is composed by Raghav Sachar. The live-action movie is set to release in theatres in May 2024.

