Nana Patekar opens up on NOT being star in Akshay Kumar’s Welcome 3: 'They think I have become...'

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar, along with National Award-winning filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, released the trailer of their upcoming film 'The Vaccine War' at an event in Mumbai. The film, also starring Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher and Raima Sen, is all set to hit the theatres on September 28. With this, Nana is making a comeback in Hindi films after a gap of six years and will be seen as ICMR ex-director general Balram Bhargava. However, he has not being cast in Welcome film franchise’s next instalment, Welcome To The Jungle, which was announced on Akshay Kumar’s birthday on September 9.

Nana on not being part of Welcome 3

'There is no dearth of roles for an actor in the film industry if the intention is to do good work', Nana Patekar said on Tuesday, responding to queries about his absence from the third part of the 'Welcome' franchise. He has been an integral part of the comedy franchise, which includes 2007's 'Welcome' and its 2015 follow-up 'Welcome Back'. He played the role of don Uday Shetty in both the films, directed by Anees Bazmee.

In the third part, Akshay is returning, but without Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar. "I'm not doing 'Welcome (to the Jungle)' because they may think I've become dated, that's why they didn't take me," the actor said at the trailer launch of his upcoming film "The Vaccine War", directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

"He (Agnihotri) doesn't feel I've become old, so he took me. It's that simple. The industry is never shut for you, if you want to do good work. People will keep coming to you and offer you parts if you want to keep working hard. You need to know if you want to do a role. You need to know whether you wish to work, can work, so I take this (The Vaccine War) as my first and last chance," the veteran actor added.

ALSO READ: The Vaccine War trailer out: Vivek Agnihotri's bio-science film is a tribute to Indian scientists

About Welcome 3

Ahmed Khan will direct the film, which will feature an ensemble cast of Akshay, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Disha Patani. Singers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh round out the cast.

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda to star in B Praak's song Zohrajabeen with Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Latest Entertainment News