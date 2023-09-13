AR Rahman's team reaches out to people after mismanagement at concert; promises refund to those denied entry

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE AR Rahman

Over the past two days, AR Rahman has faced significant criticism following a concert organised by ACTC Events that was marred by mismanagement issues. The music composer's concert titled 'Marakuma Nenjam' took at Adityaram Palace in Chennai's Panaiyur. While both Rahman and ACTC Events have issued apologies and pledged to provide refunds, numerous people and fans raised issues such as Traffic snarls, stampede, crying children, bad voice and more. Presently, Rahman's team has initiated efforts to connect with those who were denied entry despite possessing valid tickets. They are currently dispatching emails to fans, extending a sincere apology.

Rahman's team reaches out to people

AR Rahman's concert was organised on September 10. Reports emerged of alleged incidents of molestation involving women, displacement of children, injuries to elderly attendees, and the refusal of entry to numerous fans who possessed valid tickets. Now, Rahman, in a post urged fans to contact his team and describe the inconveniences they experienced.

Presently, Rahman's team has been actively responding to all affected individuals with heartfelt apologies.

Earlier, Rahman in a post on X said, "Dearest Chennai Makkale, those of you who purchased tickets and weren’t able to enter owing to unfortunate circumstances, please do share a copy of your ticket purchase to arr4chennai@btos. in along with your grievances. Our team will respond asap."

Police begin probe

Tambaram City Police Commissioner A Amalraj, under whose jurisdiction the venue falls, said nearly 15,000 people beyond the expected number of attendees converged there. Enquiries will be held with the organisers of the event, he added. The crowd was "more than expected," as 25,000 chairs were put "but 35,000 to 40,000 people turned up." Enquiries were on to ascertain how the number of people increased manifold, even as police had to stop many from trying to make their way to the venue.

The venue where the concert was held was a "private land," the official told reporters, adding that issues including lack of proper drinking water facilities among others would be discussed with the organisers. Due to rains earlier, the parking lot could not be utilised, following which many parked their vehicles on the road, leading to congestion, he added. "Only due to police presence did no law-and-order (problems) or untoward issues happen," he said.

