Madonna reveals why she regrets being married, calls sex her 'obsession'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADONNA Madonna

Madonna has candidly admitted that though she regrets both of her marriages, she has found solace with a sex "obsession." According to Page Six, when questioned recently in a YouTube video about which decision of her life she thinks "wasn't the best idea," Madonna quipped, "Getting married. Both times!"

The 'Material Girl' singer was married to Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989 and Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008. She shares daughter Lourdes with Carlos Leon and son Rocco with Ritchie. She has also adopted children Mercy and David along with twins Estere and Stelle.

In the video, Madonna admitted that sex is not only her favourite guilty pleasure but also her current "obsession." The singer eventually became more G-rated in her responses when she shared that if she had not become the Queen of Pop, she would have chosen to be a teacher.

Perhaps it's a blessing she passed on the education route because it likely would've been complicated having to explain her sometimes-graphic social media presence.

Just a few weeks ago, in honour of her 64th birthday, Madge found herself making out with different women in Italy for the sake of her Instagram.

"Birthday kisses with my side bitches," she captioned the video, which showed the group partying for her birthday.

In another sexual snap, the 'Holiday' singer tried on black corset, fishnet tights and sky-high black stilettos while locking herself in a mirrored bathroom, reported the outlet.

"Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones," the latest album from Madonna, is a collection of her best songs. Meanwhile, Madonna is all set to team up with rising rapper and internet phenomenon Saucy Santana for the remix of his 2020 viral hit 'Material Girl', now retitled 'Material Gworrllllllll!'.

-with ANI inputs

Latest Hollywood News