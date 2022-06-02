'We love you': Johnny Depp's fans cheer for actor as he leaves cafe minutes after verdict | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CULTURECRAVE Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

It was one of the best days for Johnny Depp's fans as their favorite star on Wednesday won the defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The actor was not present in the courtroom during the final verdict of the six-week-long trial. A source close to Depp said, "Due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial, Mr. Depp will not be physically present for today's 3 p.m. verdict." Meanwhile, he watched the final decision from a cafe in the United Kingdom. Soon after the verdict was made, he was seen leaving the restaurant along with his team. While on his way back he was surrounded by his fans who cheered for him. They hailed him for his honesty and said, "We love you, Johnny Depp." A video of the same has been going viral on social media.

Take a look:

Following his win, social media was also flooded with wishes. Fans used hashtags like #TruthWins, #HeWon and #JusticeForJohnnyDepp on Twitter.

After several years of dating, Depp and Heard married in a very private ceremony in their home in Los Angeles in 2015. On May 23, 2016, Heard filed for divorce from Depp and obtained a temporary restraining order against the Oscar-nominated actor. She alleged that Depp had physically abused her during their relationship, and said it was usually while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

