He did it! Twitter sides with Johnny Depp after he wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Twitter sides with Johnny Depp after he wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp got the favour from the jury on Wednesday in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage. The jury also found in favour of Heard, who said she was defamed by Depp's lawyer when he called her abuse allegations a hoax. Jury members found Depp should be awarded $15 million in damages, while Heard should receive $2 million. With the end of this verdict, ends the televised trial that Depp had hoped would help restore his reputation, though it turned into a spectacle of a vicious marriage. As soon as the result was announced, fans who were overwhelmingly on Depp's side lined up overnight to grab a seat in the courtroom. Not only this even on Twitter as well there were discussions everywhere. On one hand many cheered Depp, while on the other, there were others who said that the case should end the era of 'believe women no matter what.'

For those unversed, Depp sued Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers said he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

Have a look at how Netizens responded to the end of Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case:

Whose side are you on?