Harry Styles might have cameo in Star Wars film

"Star Wars" legend Mark Hamill recently took to Twitter and dropped a hint that Harry Styles has a cameo in the film.

New Delhi Updated on: December 19, 2019 15:35 IST
Harry Style could be seen doing a cameo in the next Star Wars film

"One Direction" star Harry Styles might have a cameo role in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker". "Star Wars" legend Mark Hamill recently took to Twitter and dropped a hint that the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker has a cameo in the film, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Considering they've all been UK Superstars (2 Royals + 2 Actors) but still no singer, all the clues point in one direction: #Stylestrooper," Hamill tweeted.

Hamill also included pictures of Prince William and Prince Harry - as well as actors Daniel Craig and Tom Hardy - superimposed on top of Stormtrooper bodies. All four have been filmed for appearances in the past "Star Wars" films.

Earlier it was reported that singer Ed Sheeran would make a surprise cameo in "Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker" as a Stormtrooper.

